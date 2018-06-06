Candidate for governor visits Pine Haven

By Grace Moore

Pine Haven’s Keyhole Country Club hosted a gathering to listen to candidate Sam Galeotos, Republican, who is running for Wyoming Governor, last Thursday evening. Guests enjoyed refreshments and were able to visit informally with the candidate and his family before he stepped forward to address the company and answer questions.

Galeotos is new to politics and describes himself as a “conservative businessman”. Born and raised in Cheyenne, he said he is familiar with the challenges facing Wyoming economics and, having worked as CEO for a couple global corporations for many years, believes he can bring that experience to the arena in this time of economic challenge.

“I feel that my background in managing large scale companies. I have a good grip in how to run things,” he said.

He also discussed the need to manage government spending, saying, “We need to make sure our government is efficient.”

“We need to look into bringing new types of industry into Wyoming,” Galeotos said as he talked about jobs for the next generation. Technology and manufacturing are two industries that he believes will be beneficial to introduce into the state to diversify existing trades for tomorrow’s youth as well as attracting more jobs.

Galeotos hopes to initiate a plan of action to answer the question, “Where do we want to take this state? What do we want it to look like five, ten, 20 years down the path?”

He hopes to answer by “setting a vision that the legislature and other elected officials can rally around”.

Thus far, said Galeotos of the last several months on the campaign trail, “I’m a little bit humbled to find people support me before [they’ve] met me just by reading about me.”

Wife Stacy and daughters Nicolet and Isabella have entered this new adventure with Galeotos. “They’re more full time since school’s done and I think they’re enjoying it. They’re learning a lot, too,” he said.