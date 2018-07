If you or anyone you know is a local veteran who served during an armed conflict and do not have a name listed on the Crook County War Memorial, you are kindly requested to forward that information so those names can be included.

A copy of the veteran’s DD214 should be sent to: War Memorial, P.O. Box 581, Sundance, WY 82729. Names are requested to be received before the end of July and they will be added to the memorial in August.