Building on lessons learned

By Travis Santisevan

We played some good competition at the Burns Winter Classic. The boys team played Burns (Burns 46, Moorcroft 38); Pine Bluffs (Pine Bluffs 84, Moorcroft 25); Shoshoni (Shoshoni 50, Moorcroft 45); and Lingle (Lingle 48, Moorcroft 34).

The outcomes fell short of what we had hoped for going into the tournament, but considering that these were are first games, we found things happening for us to build on in the next days and weeks of practice. All in all, I feel this first set of games went well.

Our JV team also played three games this week and our young players are coming around very nicely. They won two of the three games.