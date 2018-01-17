Boys get first win of season

Coach Toby Semlek

The Moorcroft boy’s basketball team traveled to Newell Thursday night to play in the first round of the West River Tournament. Moorcroft was matched up against Faith, SD and lost the game 63-22. Moorcroft played well in the first quarter, but could not put a full game together.

Moorcroft traveled back to Newell on Friday to play Newell. Moorcroft lost the close game 37-36. Both teams were matched up well, but Newell was able to hold onto the lead and ended up winning the game.

High scorers were Grayson Osmon with 14 and Caleb Connally with seven; Garret Wood also contributed six points in the game.

Saturday, Moorcroft was matched up with New Underwood, SD for the seventh and eighth spots in the tournament. Moorcroft won the game 50-40.

Clay Stripp led the scoring with 16 points followed by Wood with seven and Kaiden Blakeman and Osmon each scoring five points. It was good to get the boys their first win. I hope it’s a confidence builder as we enter conference play for the year.

We go up against a very tough Upton team on Thursday night in Upton and then we have Sundance in Sundance on Saturday. I hope to get some more wins for the boys.