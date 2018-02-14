Boys basketball team finishes season

By Coach Toby Semlek

The Moorcroft Boys Basketball team played a home game against Sundance on Thursday. They lost the contest 52-58. The boys played a very tough game against Sundance with a lot of lead changes, but fell short in the end.

Clay Stripp lead scoring with 24 points, which included six three pointers. Grayson Osmon also had 13 points in the game.

Moorcroft traveled to Ranchester to play Tongue River last Saturday. Moorcroft lost the game 98-47.

The boys never could really get into the game. They started slowly, and we can’t do that against good teams.

They had a couple of tall kids inside who we had a hard time guarding and once we got them contained, they started hitting three pointers against us. Garret Wood, Clay Stripp and Grayson Osmon each had 13 points in the game.

The Wolves finish up their season this weekend with two home games against Wright and Big Horn.