Bison stomp Wolves

By Travis Santistevan

There were many who came out to watch to enjoy some football under the lights Friday, though it was a cold and windy night to play the first ever matchup between the Moorcroft Wolves and the Buffalo Bison. The Bison came to play and would become victorious with a 51-14 on their Homecoming night.

The Wolves came out and competed the first quarter as they held the Bison to 17 points. Rowdy Pfeil had ten tackles and four assist to lead the Wolves.

Following Pfeil was Kagen King, who had four tackles and one assist. After the first quarter the Bison started to heat things up as they scored 34 unanswered points.

Going into halftime, the Bison were up 51-0. The Wolves came out the second half with vengeance to get some points on the board.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when Pfeil ran the ball for a two-yard touchdown. Pfeil ended up with 155 yards rushing.

With four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Grayson Osmon scored on a 65 yard pass from Parker Seeley to make the score 51-12. After a successful two point conversion the score was 51-14.

Next week, the Wolves will battle Rapid City Central at Sioux Park in Rapid City Saturday, October 6 at 6 p.m.