Bernard “Buzz” James Wolf, 85 of Hulett, Wyoming died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the David M. Dorsett Healthcare Center in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Hulett Civic Center with burial to follow at the Hulett Cemetery.

Buzz was born August 2, 1931 in Hulett, WY to Anselm and Elsie (Lesson) Wolf. His family farmed near New Haven before moving into Hulett.

Buzz attended and graduated from Hulett High School. He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged.

Buzz married Nancy Hay. He attended the University of Wyoming, majoring in education and school counseling, and later received his Master’s Degree from Eastern Michigan University.

He taught school and was a school counselor in Michigan for many years. Following retirement he returned to Hulett.

Buzz enjoyed golfing, boating on Lake Fenton, Fenton, Michigan, and visiting with family and friends. Buzz also owned a landscaping business for many years.

Buzz was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Buzz is survived by his son, Jeff Wolf of Summerville, SC; grandson, Andrew Wolf, also of Summerville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance, WY.

