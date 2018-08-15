Belly pan repair stalls

By Grace Moore

Glenn Construction has been stymied on the completion of another belly pan at the intersection of Crook and Powder River on which they have been working this last week due to extensive wear and damage to the surrounding asphalt.

“When we tore into it,” reported public works director Cory Allison, “the asphalt was washed out going to the south and a lot more of it needs to be tore up and redone.”

The cost of the unanticipated repairs will be more than $35,000, which means that the town must put the subsequent work out for bid.