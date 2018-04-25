Be a hero, give blood

United Blood Services will be in Moorcroft on Wednesday, May 15 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fire hall. The Moorcroft Presbyterian deacons will again be sponsoring the drive by providing refreshments.

As always, all types of blood are needed, especially O Negative, B Negative and A Negative. To donate blood, you must be within the following parameters: sixteen years old (with parental permission) or older; weighing at least 110 pounds.

Do not donate if you have a cold or flu symptoms or do not feel well on the day of donation; have had hepatitis after your 11th birthday or have been in close contact with someone with clinical hepatitis within the past 12 months; have a history of cancer in the past year (except some skin cancers); have had a blood transfusion, ear or skin piercing, acupuncture, accidental needle stick or have traveled to a malaria risk area in the past 12 months; at risk for exposure to HIV; and/or have been pregnant in the past six weeks.

If you have questions about your eligibility, you may call United Blood Services at 1-605-646-2622 or contact them on line. You may call Mary Lou Petersen at 756-3439 or 756-2833 for an appointment or sign up on line at www.unitedblood services.org and use sponsor code: Moorcroft.

United Blood Services is always in need of new donors so please consider donating even if you haven’t done so before. Be that hero for someone in need of a life saving blood transfusion.