Baskets of Christmas caring in Moorcroft

The Moorcroft Chamber of Commerce is once again gearing up for their annual Christmas Basket Project. This worthwhile project helps the less fortunate during the holiday season. In past years, they have put together anywhere between 40 and 50 baskets, so any kind of food or monetary donations would be greatly appreciated.

If you or someone you know is in need of a basket, forms are available at the Moorcroft Post Office, Diehl’s Supermarket, Moorcroft Pinnacle Bank and Coffee Cup Fuel Stop; fill one out and place it in the container.

There is an Angel tree this year – anyone wanting to help out and make an angel smile this Christmas can pick an angel off the tree at Diehl’s, Pinnacle Bank or Coffee Cup. Please have the gifts at Pinnacle Bank no later than Tuesday, December 18.

The chamber will be putting the baskets together Friday, December 21; any help would be greatly appreciated. The baskets can be picked up at the MK-8 school Saturday, December 22, between 9 and 11 a.m.

If you are not able to pick your basket up before 11 a.m., make arrangements because baskets not picked up by that time will be dispersed between the other families.

There will also be a box at Diehl’s and Pinnacle Bank for anyone who wants to donate any non-perishable food. All food collected will be distributed in the baskets.

Please call Kathy Werkele at 756-9718 or 307-660-9718 or Jodi Clark at 307-660-3312 if you have any questions.