Badger Clark program coming to library

Former South Dakota Poet Laureate Badger Clark will be the subject of a program by Pegie Douglas on Friday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Crook County Library in Sundance.

Charles Badger Clark, Jr., was the youngest son of a popular Methodist minister who “inherited the rich speaking voice of his father but not the piety.” Clark’s family moved to South Dakota when he was an infant in 1883.

He built a cabin in Custer State Park in the 1930s, which he named Badger Hole and lived there for more than 30 years. During his lifetime he achieved a degree of recognition as a western poet, but was largely unknown outside of his home state.

His passion was writing cowboy poetry about living in South Dakota, particularly the Black Hills. He was named South Dakota Poet Laureate in 1937, but he preferred the nickname “Poet Lariat.”

His earliest work was “Sun and Saddle Leather,” published in 1915. The novel “Spike” was published in 1925, with “Sky Lines and Wood Smoke” following in 1935.

“Boots and Bylines” and “When Hot Springs was a Pup” were printed after his death in 1957. He is most remembered for “A Cowboy’s Prayer” and “Ridin.”

Presenter Pegie Douglas grew up in North Carolina, but her roots are on the prairie near Faith, South Dakota. She retired as a special education teacher after 20 years with the North Carolina school system.

She discovered South Dakota’s first poet laureate, Badger Clark, while visiting the area. Since

2007, she has set fourteen of his poems to music.

She has lived in the Black Hills since 2009 (from May to October) and enjoys performing these songs throughout South Dakota and other parts of the West. She also gives tours of the Badger Clark cabin in Custer State Park. She is a scholar and participant with the South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau and devotes her life to music and sharing it with others.