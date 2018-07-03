Ask Game and Fish

Q: What is the best way to contact a game warden or biologist if I witness a hunting or fishing violation, see injured wildlife or have a question?

A: Game wardens and biologists can’t be everywhere at once, so we really appreciate and rely on the public to help to report wildlife and fishing violations and injured wildlife. Here is what you can do to help us protect our wildlife resources:

• Wildlife violations: If you see a violation, call our Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). You can call to report violations day or night and on holidays. You can report violations by texting “WGFD” to TIP411 (847-411) or through the Game and Fish website. You can also call your local game warden. Remember, your safety comes first. But, if you see a violation it is helpful to make note of as many details as you can like the time and location of the violation, a physical description of any vehicles (including the license plate number) or people involved is very helpful. Photos and videos are particularly valuable.

• Injured wildlife: If you come across injured wildlife that need help from Game and Fish, call the local department office, game warden or biologist. You can also call the Stop Poaching Hotline to report injured wildlife to help us get there quickly.

• Other questions: If you have questions or are seeking information about hunting, fishing, boating or any other related topic, you can contact a department regional office, biologist, game warden or the sportsperson hotline at (307) 777-4600.

Game and Fish offices and game warden’s office phone numbers are also in the government pages of the phone book. You may have to leave a message, but you will get a call back.

Submitted by Jessica Beecham, North Riverton Game Warden and Greg Anderson, Lander Wildlife Biologist