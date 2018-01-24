Artists of the Month gallery opening

Once again we would like to invite everyone to join us at the West Texas Trails Museum to celebrate the talents of some of our Moorcroft High School Artists at our “Artist of the Month” event.

Please join us on February 2, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. and enjoy refreshments snacks, music as well as view the beautiful artwork from the kiddos. This month’s featured artists are Delcy Graham, Sydney MacDonald and Rachel Sams, all seniors at Moorcroft High School.

All three of these young ladies are exceptionally talented in very different ways. We would love for you to come enjoy their work and would like to thank you for your support of the Fine Arts Program at MHS.

My name is Delcy Graham and I have lived north of Rozet on my family’s ranch my whole life. I am a 5th generation rancher and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love to ranch and rodeo, read, work out and grow my knowledge in every avenue possible.

I am an energetic person and I always want to fill other people’s lives with joy whenever I come in contact with them. I attended Moorcroft Elementary and am currently a senior at Moorcroft High School.

I plan to attend Sheridan College to become a dental hygienist. While there, I either plan to minor in art or take as many electives that involve art, as well as get certified to ref basketball.

I never knew my capabilities that involved art until Mrs. Stroud came into my life. She has influenced not only my art work, but my everyday life as well.

I try to keep my art work original and authentic. I love vintage western, but I also like southwestern style. A lot of my artwork comes from my mom’s photos and then I use them as reference.

I want to take the time to thank everyone for supporting the art program and noticing all the amazing talents that all the young artist have.

Sydney MacDonald

My name is Sydney MacDonald. I’m 18, I was born and raised here in Moorcroft and have recently relocated to Rozet.

I am currently a senior at Moorcroft High School. I’ve always been an artistic person and I’m self-taught in most techniques that I use often.

When I first started I mainly focused on animals, as I continued my art education, I started to branch out and do more complex work by beginning to learn new subjects and techniques. Now I can either work from reference pieces, purely off a mental image or use a reference but add my own contributions.

I prefer to free-hand my projects rather than grid, the reason for this being that I have actually only ever free-handed my pieces. I’ve never really used any other methods of sketching my art work.

My plan for furthering my education (as of right now) is simple but effective. I’m taking online courses for my generals through Eastern Wyoming College (EWC).

I made this choice due to the fact that my interests are in such diverse areas that I haven’t yet chosen one practice. My interests include photography, art, animal care, and (here’s a kicker) psychology. Like I said, such different areas.

I would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting all the artists.

Rachel Sams

My name is Rachel Sams and I have lived in Moorcroft since I was four years old. I am a senior at Moorcroft High School. My family owns a ranch 52 miles north of Moorcroft and Gillette. We have lived there since I was a year old. I love golfing and painting in my free time.

In the future I plan to attend college, I haven’t decided where yet, on a golf scholarship…hopefully! I have participated on the varsity golf team for four years and I won the 2017 State Champion title.

Even though this is my first year in an art class, I love every minute of it. I never knew I would love it as much as I do until Mrs. Stroud became the teacher. I don’t really have a certain style that I like to portray. So I have many different pieces that range from drawings and paintings of landscapes to 3-D work.

I would like to thank everyone for supporting the art program and taking notice in the talent in the high school.