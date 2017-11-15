Proud big brothers Carter, Tanner and Bridger Hatling, along with parents Kent and Melissa, are excited to share with you the arrival of littlest brother, Archer James Hatling. He arrived September 16, 2017 at 10:43 p.m. weighing 5.9 1/2 oz, 20″ long and with a head full of dark hair.

He has brought pure joy and lots of snuggles to our family!

Proud grandparents Mark and Wendy Neugebauer of Moorcroft, WY. Dawn Gentzler of Sheridan, WY. Roger & Mary Hatling of Pierre, SD. Great-grandparents James & Vernice Smith, Al & Dorothy Kettlerling of Moorcroft, WY. Jerry & Sally Hatling of Gettysburg, SD.