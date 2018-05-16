By Shanna Kinnick

Moorcroft K-8 eighth graders participated in an archaeological dig on Wednesday, May 9. The students have been learning about geologic time, fossils and archaeology.

The dig site was located south of the high school and contained artifacts, skulls of different animals, vertebras and an assortment of other bones.

The students were divided into groups and while each one had a specific job, everyone got involved digging, brushing, carrying and sifting. Former principal and originator of the “dino digs” Dale Peterson took the time to not only set up the dig site but spent the day sharing his expertise and helping out during the dig. This wouldn’t be possible without him.