Approving book houses for Moorcroft parks

By Grace Moore

Monday night’s meeting of the Moorcroft Town Council was addressed by Girl Scouts Natalie Peters and Lyndsey Gray of Troup 1006 with a request for permission to install “book houses” at Robinson and Texas Trails Parks. The girls explained to the council that the book houses are part of a community service project and are “like a free library

“, built to be secured to the end of a post.

The “house” is stocked with donated books for anyone to share and trade. The Starfish 2nd Hand store has agreed to assist the girls with stocking the houses.

While the governing body examined the drafts provided by the young philanthropists, Public Works Director Cory Allison advised that they show his people where they want to install the post so there is no damage to existing sprinkler systems.

The other concern was who would be responsible for overseeing the cleanliness and repair of the houses after the initial installation. The girls assured the council that they would watch over the libraries and work with public works and were approved to carry on with their plans.

The entire governing body expressed their admiration for the idea as well as the demeanor and preparedness of the girls as they brought their request to the local government entity.

The Scouts also wanted permission to put a book house at the rest area west of town, but were informed that they would have to contact the state as that is outside the council’s purview.