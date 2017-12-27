Applications open January 2

Many hunting applications open in the new year on Jan. 2. Here is the list with closing deadlines:
• Elk: Non-resident applications close Jan. 31. Residents close May 31.
• Deer: Residents and non-residents close May 31.
• Antelope: Residents and non-residents close May 31.
• Spring Turkey: Residents and non-residents close Jan. 31.
• Moose, sheep and mountain goat: Residents and non-residents close Feb. 28.
Visit the Wyoming Game and Fish website for application modify/withdraw dates and landowner application dates and details.