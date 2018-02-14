Annette (Bernard) Waldo, 98, passed away peacefully February 6, 2018, at the Crossings at Bon Air in Richmond, Virginia.

Annette was born December 15, 1919, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Arthur and Eva (Cote) Bernard. She attended all 12 years of school there, graduating in 1937.

After graduation, she attended secretarial school. French was spoken at home, in the schools, businesses and church. When she entered high school, she learned English.

She married Harold Waldo September 21, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts. They moved to the family ranch in Amelia, Nebraska, and lived in Atkinson until 1956.

In 1956, they moved to Lakewood, Colorado, and worked for the Federal Government until their retirement in 1981. During those years, they lived in Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska, Nevada, Idaho and Virginia. They retired to Florida in 1981.

Annette was a member of the Catholic Church in every place where they lived. Hobbies and interests included spending time with family, spending part of every summer visiting family and friends in Wyoming and Nebraska, travel, cruises, bowling, golf, ceramics and arts and crafts.

She received a special award from John F. Kennedy Hospital in Florida for over 2000 hours of volunteer work. She was an accomplished seamstress and could make clothes, sometimes without a pattern.

Her main passion was dancing; she was voted Best Female Dancer in high school. She and Harold danced every chance they got.

Survivors are Barbara Janssen (daughter) and family friend Tom Beagle, Sundance, Wyoming and Judy Porray (daughter) and Jack (son-in-law), Midlothian, Virginia. Grandchildren are Taleen (Tally) Hughes and Robert E. Vore, II (Beth Lill), Sundance, Wyoming; Greg Porray (Mary Elizabeth), Dallas, Texas; Matt Porray (Jeannette Underwood), Vancouver, Washington; and Elizabeth Moreno (Antonio), Charlotte, North Carolina. Great grandchildren are: Dugan Hughes, Kylie (Shay) Tucker, Ellie and Caroline Porray, Luca and Aliana Moreno, Robert E. Vore, III, Gage Vore and great-great granddaughter Zayla Vore. Also surviving are her sister, Carmella Doyon, Redwood City, California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were husband, Harold Waldo; grandson, Jeff Vore, Jr.; her parents, Arthur and Eva (Cote) Bernard; and brothers Ben and George Bernard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Sundance, WY; St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Midlothian, VA, or your favorite charity.

Memorial services were held Monday, February 12, at the Crossings at Bon Air in Richmond, VA. Funeral services will be held in Sundance, WY, and burial at Black Hills Cemetery, Sturgis, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.