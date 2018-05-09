Allison signs with Chadron

Tucker Allison, son of Cory and Marci Allison, recently signed his letter of intent with Chadron State College in Chadron, NE for the 2018-2019 school year. There, he will be wrestling for the Eagles under Coach Brett Hunter.

Tucker is a two time state champion and four-time state placer for the Moorcroft Wolves wrestling team. He will be wrestling alongside his brother Tate as he signed with Chadron State to wrestle with the Eagles, too.

The two will be following in their uncle Kevin Allison’s alumni status at Chadron State College, where he attended and wrestled from 1995-1999, being an All-American for the Eagles and an inductee into the Hall Of Fame.

Coach TJ Bartell commented, “Tucker Allison was not always wrestling for himself but put his team first and wrestled up in weight several years and at a high level. Because of this, Tucker became an instant team leader and an area for inspiration for his teammates. It will be exciting to see what he is capable of when he is wrestling more at his weight and has a dedicated weight room and off-season for wrestling. I know the team, coaches and wrestling community will be watching Chadron a little more as two former alumni will be wrestling for them this upcoming year.”

Tucker will be graduating from Moorcroft High School, along with his Associates of Arts from Eastern Wyoming College on May 20, 2018. He plans to major in Business at Chadron State.