Achievement Day honors local 4-H members

Crook County 4-H Achievement Day was held on Saturday, November 4. Clubs from around the county displayed their member’s projects, awards and achievements from throughout the year and celebrated the accomplishments through 4-H.

Awards were given for record books, Wyoming State 4-H Honors Club and peer nominated categories. Shooting sports awards were also given out and members were recognized for their hard work and success.

This year the 4-H program had one State Honor Club recipient, Nathan Davis. Nathan has participated in 4-H for seven years and accumulated the required 19 points to join this elite club.

Other award winners were as follows: Alyssa Lewis, Beef and Bridle 4-H Club in Moorcroft was Outstanding Teen Leader; Jazmyne Motley from Hulett in the Rimrock Riders 4-H Club for 4-H Member Involvement; Madeline Fleenor, Ride-N-Hide 4-H Club in Sundance, was Outstanding 1st Year Member; 4-H Member Extra Mile was Mallory Jones, Beef and Bridle 4-H Club, Moorcroft; 4-H Member Community Service was Taylor Reynolds, Beef and Bridle 4-H Club, Moorcroft; Karson Amos from Silver Spurs 4-H Club in Hulett was 4-H Member Sportsmanship; 4-H Member Hard Luck award went to Kyleah Palmer, Beef and Bridle 4-H Club, Moorcroft; 4-H Member Exemplary Leadership was Grace Anderson of Rimrock Riders 4-H Club; and 4-H Member Spirit Award was Taylor Anderson of County 18 Homesteaders 4-H Club.

Leader awards went to the following: Outstanding 4-H Leader, Becky Palus, Blacktail Hustlers 4-H Club, Hulett; Extra Mile Leader was Sharon Bailey, Beef and Bridle 4-H Club, Moorcroft; Outstanding First/Second Year Leader was Stevie Phillips, County 18 Homesteaders 4-H Club, Moorcroft; and Outstanding 4-H Alumni was Teresa Fordyce, Moorcroft.

Enrollment is now open for the 2017-2018 4-H year. For more information on enrolling as a member or leader in the program or any other information, please contact the Crook County Extension Office at 283-1192.

Submitted by Sara Fleenor