Mrs. Hunter at the Moorcroft High School is planning a trip to Belize in Central America for June, 2019. If you are interested on traveling with the group, come to an informative meeting on Wednesday, November 29 in Mrs. Hunter’s classroom at 6:30 in the evening.

There is a $200.00 savings for travelers who register before December 15. You are not required to be a student of Spanish, parents are welcome to travel with their child…or travel without their child.