Submitted by Sara Hooper

Youth from Crook and Weston Counties packed their bags and headed to the Weston-Crook County 4-H Summer Camp hosted at the RAM Center at Devils Tower Junction. Due to an increase in fees from the Mallo Camp board, 4-H Camp made the transition to a new location.

This year’s camp, “4-H Camp is Out of this World” taught life skills to campers and let them make new friends and re-connect with old ones. Over 100 youth, teen leaders and certified leaders attended 4-H Summer Camp.

4-H Summer Camp began with a leadership training seminar for youth leaders 13 and older. The group of 34 outstanding leaders participated in interactive team building exercises and learned other essential camp management tools.

The camp leadership program is a great way for teens to build leadership skills and put them to the test in a safe environment. A study by the University of Wisconsin Extension shows the 4-H camp counseling experience helps the teens gain experience in leadership, people skills, communication, patience/tolerance, responsibility, teamwork, problem solving and planning and organizing.

Campers participated in a number of educational and fun sessions. These educational sessions included dancing, rifle, archery, making fruit leather, creating slime and learning about constellations and the night sky.

Campers made s’mores at the campfire and sang traditional camp songs. Campers had the exciting opportunity to participate in an interactive food tasting of astronaut foods as well as seeing an actual space suit from NASA.

The 2018 summer camp was a huge success. Many campers reported that they had fun and would come again. Additionally, the generous donations from local businesses as well as volunteer help of local 4-H leaders ensures 4-H Summer Camp is a fun, affordable experience for all youth.

4-H Educators in Weston and Crook Counties are excited to begin planning for next summer’s camp, scheduled for June 21-23, 2019. If you are interested in helping plan and organize or sponsoring next summer’s camp, please contact the Extension Office at 283-1192 or email sfleenor@uwyo.edu.