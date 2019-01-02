2nd Semester LOGOS to restart

Are you ready? LOGOS, nondenominational, community centered Wednesday evening youth event is about to restart for 2019.

With the theme, “Growing With God”, students, their families, community and staff will journey together as we look into the ways the Bible teaches us how to build a closer relationship with God and demonstrate that Jesus was and is truly God’s Messiah and Savior.

The 2018-19 Second Semester LOGOS Restart will be on Wednesday, January 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft 100 S. Belle Fourche Ave. Immediately after school, LOGOS volunteers will meet elementary age students in the hallway of the new Moorcroft K-8 School near the music room, and will then escort the students to the church.

The evening will be complete with physical activity, snacks, worship, Bible study and supper. Registration for those who are new will be from 4-7 p.m. on January 9 with an informational session at 6:15 p.m. during supper.

Parents and guardians are required to complete registration forms and medical releases for all students attending LOGOS. January 9 will provide a great opportunity to do this, as well as find out more about the LOGOS program, meet the volunteer staff and join in fellowship with the LOGOS community. Registration forms may also be gotten at the church on Sunday morning, Mondays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m.

Aptly described as “Christ-Centered Fun”, LOGOS is for the entire family and is supported by several congregations in the area. Elementary age students, including home schoolers (and pre-school students, if accompanied by an adult) are invited to participate in recreation, worship and Bible study each Wednesday between 3:55 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., while similar junior and senior high activities will begin at 6:45 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m.

Included in the regular LOGOS activities is a family-style meal served at 6:15 p.m.. The community is invited to attend any and all elements of the LOGOS evening, and we especially encourage you to enjoy supper with the children and the rest of the LOGOS family.

Please know there are tuition fees which help to sustain the many components of the LOGOS program. However, no child will be denied enrollment in the LOGOS program. Scholarships are available and will be arranged in case of need. Payment plans can be arranged as well. All financial arrangements will be kept confidential.

LOGOS staff is also excited to announce, that they will once again be hosting the Annual LOGOS Winter Outing on February 13, 2019. Exactly what the outing will be has yet to be determined! We will either go roller skating, ice skating or bowling.

This is a great way to begin the fun of a New Year at LOGOS. And is the perfect time to celebrate all that God has done in our community and will continue to do.

As always, the LOGOS program is a great place to use your God-given talents and gifts. Volunteers are still needed in the kitchen (cooking teams, dessert teams and bread teams), as table parents and a teacher or activity director.

Additionally, monetary donations are always welcome and used as scholarships for students and/or families who are unable to meet tuition needs. If you have questions about the LOGOS program or are able to fill needs within the program, please call Pastor Monte at 217-251-1182 or 756-3554 and leave a message or email: revmonte@hughes.net. Hope to see you there!