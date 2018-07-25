2018 Crook County Rodeo Royalty contestants

Pee-Wee Princess

Hadlee Krell

Hadlee Krell is the daughter of Ty and Jennifer Krell of Sundance. She will be in second grade this fall at Sundance Elementary School. She enjoys rodeo, crafting, playing with her animals, and helping her mom and dad. She also enjoys volleyball, basketball, and swimming.

Hadlee is a member of the Ride ‘N Hide 4-H Club. She participates in barrel racing, pole bending, flag racing, dummy roping, goat tying and mutton bustin’ along with many other events. She also helps her community by helping with trash cleanup.

She would like to represent Crook County as the next Rodeo Pee-Wee Princess so she can not only learn more about horsemanship, but be involved in Crook County Rodeo. Hadlee is sponsored by her parents and Steve and Kathy Mohnen with Mohnen Angus.

Junior Princess

Tessa Sanderson

Tessa Sanderson is the daughter of Julie Zaato of Sundance. She will be a fifth grader at Sundance Elementary School this fall. She enjoys working with her horse, dog, and rabbits. In rodeo she likes to barrel race, pole bend and goat tie, along with ma ny other events. She also is involved in volleyball, Tae Kwon Do and rodeo.

Tessa is a member of the Ride ‘N Hide 4-H Club, Girl Scout Troop #1988 and Spearfish Martial Arts. She helps her community by doing highway cleanup with her 4-H Club, visiting and caroling at nursing homes and assisted living, as well as park clean up days with her Girl Scout troop. Her scholastic ambition is to train therapeutic horses, and becoming a veterinarian.

Tessa would like to represent Crook County as the next Rodeo Junior Princess so she can represent those in our county who are helping shape her into the person she is becoming, with kindness and hospitality. She is sponsored by L&P Equipment and Repair of Gillette; Dr. Scott and Trish Linford, Sundance State Bank, Longhorn Saloon & Grill, Black Iron Guns and Croell, Inc., all of Sundance

Princess

Kyleah Palmer

Kyleah Palmer is the daughter of Justin and Tiffany Del fino of Moorcroft. She will be a senior this fall at Moorcroft High School. She enjoys riding, showing and barrel racing horses. She also enjoys showing steers, goats and heifers for 4-H and FFA. Kyleah plays volleyball and basketball for her school, as well as AAU volleyball.

She is a member of 4-H and an officer of her FFA Chapter. She participates in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and reining. Her scholastic ambition is to attend the University of Wyoming to study veterinary science. Kyleah helps her community by cleaning and planting flowers for the town of Moorcroft and helping ranchers at brandings.

She would like to continue representing Crook County as the Rodeo Princess so she can be a great role model for our youth and keep them smiling. She wants to ensure that our Crook County traditions stay alive. Kyleah is sponsored by Char Delfino of Moorcroft, Andrea Robinson of Sundance Farm Bureau and W-Bar Feed of Hulett.

Sponsors of the Crook County Rodeo Royalty Association include: Sundance State Bank, White’s Queen City Motors, Neiman Enterprises, White’s Canyon Motors, Betty White, Pinnacle Bank, PRECorp, Coffee Cup Food & Fuel, Longhorn Saloon & Grill, Dakota Mill & Grain, Jake Fosheim, Devils Tower View, Shannon Baseman, Cowboys & Angels Beauty Salon and many more.

The public is welcome to attend the crowning on Saturday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sundance Arena.