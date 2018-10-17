1Thing highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Sarah Pridgeon and Sarah Crawford

Awareness that domestic violence is an issue impacting millions of people is one thing, but there’s another part to the equation: action. Since 2015, the Domestic Violence Project Advisory Group (DVAP) has been promoting the Awareness + Action = Social Change campaign, encouraging everyone to become part of the solution by being proactive in shifting our culture.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year, Crook County Domestic Violence and Family Services is promoting the DVAP’s #1Thing campaign, aimed at helping individual people understand that they really can make a difference. While most of us care about the serious issue of domestic violence, we also wonder what one person can possibly do about it.

But while one person’s actions might be small, the #1Thing campaign asks what would happen if 7.4 billion people around the planet all committed to doing a single thing to help end domestic violence. It asks that every one of us pledges to do or change one thing to make a difference.

That one thing could be anything from volunteering your time or spreading awareness within your social circles to listening to the story of a domestic violence victim; from standing up for survivors and stepping in to help someone who may be in trouble to believing a woman when she claims she is being abused.

Find out more about the movement at www.nrcdv.org/. Meanwhile, we asked local community members what #1Thing they plan to do to help end the problem of domestic violence.

Kellie Perkins: #1Thing – Lend a shoulder and support each other.

Stacey Avery #1Thing – Speak out and do not stay silent. Be the change.

Steve Blakeman: #1Thing – Be willing to step in to help and support those that are in a situation like that.

Doug Lundborg #1Thing – Encourage communication skills to understand differences between men and women in how they think and perceive stimuli.

Pam Jespers en #1Thing – Educate the public of the resources available.