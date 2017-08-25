Effie B. Robinson, 90, of Moorcroft passed away of natural causes at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette, WY on August 16, 2017.

Effie was born Effie Bronna Camp to parents Lee L. Camp and Bronna Camp on March 17, 1927 in Gillette, WY. When Effie became of school age, she had to live with her married half-sister in order to be close to school.

She began her school years at a nine-pupil rural Campbell County school. March of 1933, Effie and her mother moved to the SY ranch of Crook County, where Effie’s mother married Tom Nefsy and Effie was raised in Inyan Kara Creek attending rural school, Jr High at St Agnes Catholic School in Alliance, NE and graduating from Moorcroft High School as Effie Nefsy.

She taught in a rural school in Campbell County after receiving her teaching affidavit from Black Hills State College.

Effie married Alden Robinson of Moorcroft in August of 1946 where they raised five children on the Robinson Ranch. Effie was an accomplished seamstress, cook and all duties related to being a ranch wife and mother.

An active community member, Effie belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority chapter, bowling leagues, bridge clubs, as well as enjoying golfing and being a long time 4-H leader and volunteer for committees of all variations. She served on county boards which included the Crook County Fair Board and Crook County Library Board.

She is survived by her five children, Douglas, Pam (Earl) Jespersen, Dee (Tony) Nettles, Toni (Kelly) Kornemann, and Justen (Lori), ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Effie is preceded in death by her husband, Alden, three brothers and one sister.

In respect of her wishes, no services will be held. The family request that memorials be made to Close to Home Hospice in Effie’s name.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com.